Teddy Long was not invited to The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame ceremony

It is well known the working relationship that has united Theodore Long and The Undertaker. Teddy was the first representative of Mark Calaway in his days before WWEin addition to starring in several moments together during Long’s time as general manager of SmackDown.

It is for these reasons that it was curious not to have had the presence of Teddy Long in the celebrations dedicated to The Undertaker during 2020 and 2022. Despite having a good relationship with WWE, the personality did not appear at Survivor Series for “The Deadman’s” retirement announcement, nor was he part of his Hall of Fame induction in Dallas, Texas.

Regarding this last moment, Theodore Long responded to wrestling inc. his reactions to not being invited to the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony.”I’ll just say it’s not something that bothered meTeddy said. “I don’t much care. I know this business very well and I know that there are many people who would not have wanted to see me there that day. And knowing those kinds of people, how can you fondly remember a moment like that?”

Long also made it clear that he did not want to inquire about a place at the ceremony. “it wouldn’t have been right do something like that,” Theodore said. “I’m just fine for not being there. I didn’t want it to seem like I’m fawning over Undertaker.” (Transcript of statements courtesy of eWrestlingNews)

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.