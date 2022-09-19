Sylvester Stallone hints at the possibility of having returned with his partner, Jennifer Flavin

The Italian-American could let him glimpse it through an Instagram entry

Will they have resolved their quarrels after this month of legal disputes?

Sylvester Stallone is not going through his best sentimental moment. The actor, producer and director was caught last August erasing the tattoo he had of Jennifer Flavin on the armreplacing it with the face of Buckhead, his dog from when his career launched to stardom with Rocky.

The fireproof 76-year-old actor was quick to admit that his relationship with Jennifer Flavin was over. She did not want to give more details about it beyond that love had ended after 25 years of marriage. She assured that she wanted to take it discreetly and solve the problems she had with her ex-partner in private.

However, to get a divorce you have to explain the causes and Flavin put in his divorce petition that it was because he had wasted family assets leading to ruin due to bad economic decisionsdemanding that those losses be repaired along the way.

However, now it seems that they could have returned, at least if we trust the last photograph that ‘Sly’ has shared on social networks. It is neither more nor less than both taking a walk hand in hand. The caption just says “Wonderful.”

This has filled the fans of both with hope, who look very favorably on the relationship after more than 25 years and a lifetime together.