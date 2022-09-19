Steven Spielberg wins award at Toronto Film Festival with The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans, the new and very personal film of steven spielberg secured its position as one of the favorites to the Oscar awards winning first prize on Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The director received a standing ovation from the audience at the film’s world premiere over the weekend.

The film, which will be released in theaters in November, is a semi-autobiographical drama based on Spielberg’s childhood, encompassing his parents’ troubled marriage, anti-Semitic persecution of the family, and his movie dabbling in low-budget films made alongside his teenage friends.

“This is the most personal film I have ever made and the warm reception in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF was so up close and personal to me and my entire ‘Fabelman’ family“Steven Spielberg said in a statement.

Voted by the public, the award People’s Choice Award of the largest film festival in North America has become one of the first referents of the Oscar, anticipating possible winners of the Academy Award for best film, as happened among others with Nomadland, in 2020.

Spielberg, considered one of the best living directors in Hollywood, has won three Academy Awards: for Best Film and Best Director for Schindler’s Listand again for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan.

So far he has been nominated for 19 Oscar Awards, and the list is expected to grow for the next installment of these awards, scheduled for March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The last 10 winners of the Toronto People’s Choice Awards were nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awardsand three won the Oscar, including the surprise winner of 2019 Green Book: A friendship without borders.

12 years a slave (2013), The king’s speech (2010) and slumdog Millionaire: Who wants to be a millionaire? (2008) began their path to Oscar glory with the award received in Toronto.

At last weekend’s premiere, Spielberg told an enthusiastic audience that he had wanted to make a deeply personal film like The Fabelmans for some time, but had finally decided on it because of “fear” of the pandemic.

“I don’t think anyone knew in March or April 2020 what the state of the art was going to be, the state of life the following year,” he said.

“I just felt like if I was going to leave anything behind, what was it that I really needed to figure out and dust off about my mom and dad and my sisters? It wasn’t now or ever, but it almost felt like that,” the 75-year-old director said. .

The other Toronto finalists were Women Talkingby Sarah Polley, and Backstabbing: The Glass Onion Mysteryby Ryan Johnson.

The award for best documentary went to BlackIceby Hubert Davis, a Canadian film about racism in the world of professional ice hockey.

