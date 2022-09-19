Speculation grows of the introduction of Vince McMahon to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023

Last weekend there was speculation about the possibility that Vince McMahon will return to WWE to be inducted into the 2023 edition of the Hall of Fame, information disclosed by the British media The Sun in the first instance and for which some media did not give credit due to its unreliability.

According to The Sun, Vince McMahon is not completely done with WWE. An internal source of the company would have leaked the news, indicating the intention of presenting it to the Hall of Fame in next year’s edition that will take place in Los Angeles.

“There is discussion on how to honor his achievements in turning a small-town wrestling business into a global enterprise,” the source commented. “Fans may not have always liked the way he handled stories and treated some talent, but his efforts to bring the sport to the world cannot be underestimated. His departure was rather unceremonious as far as the business behind the scenes, but the sport is based on the fans. as controversial as it may seem, there are fans who believe he deserves a farewell“.

“Now, at this point, the suggestion of any kind of ‘celebration’ seems impossible and would spark a possible backlash. However, an acknowledgment of his contributions is still an active discussion among the creative team,” the source continued. “Obviously Vince won’t wrestle again, but having an invite to Wrestlemania could be a possibility. One of the discussions is whether it’s too early for him to be honored at the WWE Hall of Fame event the night before Wrestlemania. Automatically that honor would mean he would walk on stage in front of Los Angeles fans next April. Stephanie has been outspoken about her father’s legacy since his departure and Triple H has enormous respect for Vince. “

Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, has accepted this report as good on his latest radio show, indicating that the possibility of including Vince in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023 is very high. “Yeah, I’ve been hearing this for a week or two. The Vince McMahon WWE Hall of Fame thing with WrestleMania in Los Angeles. It makes sense to do it. No one has told me ‘yes it will’. In fact, I’ll try to check it out this week, but it makes sense and I’d be looking forward to it, yes.”

