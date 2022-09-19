Sofía Vergara’s “full body” exercise to keep fit

Sofia Vergara He recently celebrated his 50th birthday and he did it with a spectacular figure. Now, he has wanted to share with his followers on social networks a video in which he sees the key to your guy. It’s about a full body exercise that allows to tone and harden the whole figure.

Naturally, the actress, model and presenter he also follows a balanced diet and leads a healthy lifestyle. This, together with physical exercise, makes it look so spectacular after turning 50 years old.







Sofia Vergara’s secret to being great at 50

In the video that Sofía has shared with her followers, you can see how the actress performs an exercise very similar to a ptied buttocks but with certain differences. First, change your starting stance. If in the original exercise the knees should be on the ground, in the variation that Vergara does, she keeps her hands and one foot on the ground.





This is Sofía Vergara’s “full body” exercise

Starting from this position, the “full body” exercise consists of giving a kick back and up with the leg that is not supported. The kick must be accompanied by a movement with the trunk. You must repeat the exercise several times and then change the supporting leg and exercise the other.

It’s about a quite demanding exercise and that allows you to work several muscle groups at the same time. Hitting the kick mobilizes the abdominal area, arms, legs and buttocks.

How to do Sofia Vergara’s workout at home

If you also want get in shape with this exercise at home you will only need a mat and some special ankle weights. In this way you will increase the resistance to the kicks and the exercise will be even more effective.





If you are not used to doing this type of training, it is best to start without weights at first. As you tone up your legs and gain strength and flexibility, you can add ankle weights. You should also be dosing the time you dedicate to this training. Start with two sets of 10 kicks per leg each. Gradually increase to 12 kicks per set and then 3 sets.

In the video, it can be seen that the model performs the exercises in a gym, but since she does not need any specific machinery, this training can be done perfectly at home. You just have to choose a wide place so as not to run into obstacles while kicking in the air.