Sheamus: “The Bloodline are the curse of WWE”

The fight The New Day vs. Empire vs. The Brawling Brutes vs. Hit Row took place on Friday on SmackDown to determine the new contenders for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship held by The Usos. It was Butch and Ridge Holland who were victorious and next week they will face the Samoans, under the watchful eye of their leader Sheamus, as the monarchs will be under that of Roman Reigns, although we do not know if the “Tribal Chief” will be on the program. Although I’m sure Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman.

► Sheamus sends a message to The Bloodline

And precisely the “Celtic Warrior” was talking about The Bloodline on SmackDown Lowdown. Consider that someone has to stop them, that someone has to stop the curse, and that they are the ones to do it.. It is interesting to comment that they would have a much better chance of achieving their objective, at least in relation to this fight, to the tag team title, if Sheamus himself was fighting, because without detracting from Butch or Holland, he is one of the best and most successful WWE Superstars in the last 15 years. And he has already beaten Roman Reigns for world titles.

“That’s right, Meg. Another hit from the Brawling Brutes and next week when ‘The Fridge’ Ridge here and Butchy take on The Usos, It will be the beginning of the end of that family curse that has cast a shadow over this company.. Someone has to stop the Bloodline and we are the guys to do it. And do you know why, Meggy? Because we put Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger…».

