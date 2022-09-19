Shakira and Piqué at loggerheads for the same reason as Totti and Ilary Blasi

Shakira and Piqué like Ilary and Totti: from Rolex to the Grammy Awards

A problem that actually does not affect all couples who separate, but when we talk about ex couples as famous as those formed by Shakira and Piqué or Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, it’s easy to happen. It seems that the singer and the player also have “rolex“In between that are creating many problems now that the time has come to divide the assets.

In Spain as in Italy: gossip and separations

While in Italy it is he, Francesco Totti, who points the finger at Ilary Blasi accusing her of having put in place a real spite towards him, in Spain it is the other way around. To report the news of pure gossip on the now former Spanish couple is MW, which enters the heart of some dynamics between the former Shakira and Gerard Piqué. The same problem, but the other way around. In fact, it seems that in this case it was the Colombian singer who accused the former partner of having taken hostage from her a possession very dear to herand also very valuable.

After Totti-Blasi’s Rolexes, the Grammy Awards and Piqué’s spite of Shakira

Exactly like the gossip in Italy investigates Totti and Blasi, the gossip in Spain it brings to light altars and background on Shakira and Piqué. Rumors of fatal quarrels, of alleged betrayals as much of her as much of him, and now also a question that unites the exes: a spite. It seems in fact that the rolex are to Blasi as much as i Grammy Awards stay in Piqué. As the source reports, a not too serene separation is underway between the singer and the footballer. Shakira has already left the base to fly to Miami with her children, while Piqué would remain in Barcelona. And Shakira’s most precious asset seems to have remained “hostage” to her former partner, precisely in her office. “Shakira’s Grammy Awards are still on display there and he hasn’t returned them to her“, Declares an intimate voice to the couple at the head office.