Seth McFarlane’s ‘Ted’ series announces its main cast

The cast of Ted, Seth MacFarlane’s new live-action series based on his 2012 film and its sequel, has been announced. MacFarlane, of course, will top the list as the voice of the eponymous Ted, a foul-mouthed teddy bear brought to life by the wish of an eight-year-old. He will be joined by 13 Reasons Why’s Giorgia Whigham, Parenthood’s Max Burkholder, and frequent contributor Scott Grimes, who stars in McFarlane’s Star Trek spoof The Orville, and has voiced Steve Smith on American Dad! since its premiere in 2005.

MacFarlane will direct all episodes, sharing writing, hosting and executive producing duties with former Modern Family writers/producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

Ted will take place in 1993, before the events of the previous two movies, but after Ted has come to life. Burkholder will play 16-year-old John Bennett, played by Mark Wahlberg in the 2012 film, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his family and his best friend Ted. Ted, in his special and not-so-healthy way, will help John as he navigates the minefields of teenage life in early ’90s Boston.

Grimes will play Matty Bennett, a blue-collar conservative working father of the typical McFarlane mold, who does his best to wear the pants in the family and frequently comes into conflict with his liberal niece, Blaire Bennett, played by Whigham. Blaire’s political correctness makes her a foil to her uncle Matty’s, and she will no doubt serve as the target of many a McFarlane-esque skewer all too familiar to Family Guy fans.

The mother of the family, Sue Bennett, has not yet been cast.

Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes have been cast in the live-action ‘TED’ series for Peacock. The series is set in 1993 and Ted’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett. pic.twitter.com/gvlyVrgT9y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 13, 2022

Ted will be the second series produced under MacFarlane and his production company Fuzzy Door’s $200 million deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Fuzzy Door president Erica Huggins will executive produce alongside Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark, who produced the Ted movies. The series will air on Peacock.