Selena Gómez shared the recipe for her favorite dessert and how to prepare it step by step

Selena Gomez surprised the world by creating her own dessert, which can be found at the Serendipity3 restaurant in New York City. On this occasion, we share everything there is to know about this novelty and we also tell you what are the keys to preparing it at home.

Simply put, dessert is an amazing combination of ice cream and sugar. Would you dare to do it?

The Selena Sundae | Photo courtesy of mdzol

How to prepare the exquisite dessert designed by Selena Gómez?

Most likely, most know her for her numerous jobs as an actress and singer. However, at 29 years old, Selena Gómez works as a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur.

As Hola indicates, the actress born in 1992 became “owner, investor and partner of Serendipity3 and Serendipity Manufacturers”. It is a New York restaurant that, as Gómez herself expresses, she has known since she was a girl.

Today, for its reopening, the artist collaborated with a highly innovative detail: she created her own dessert to be part of the menu.

It’s called Selena Sundae, and while there’s no guarantee you can replicate its exact flavor, you can certainly make it at home.

Selena Gomez | Photo courtesy of hearstapps

The Selena Sundae: the keys to preparing the dessert created by Gómez

The most important thing to know to make the dessert created by Selena Gómez at home is its ingredients. In this sense, the Selena Sundae is made up of:

Scoops of Serendipity Cookies & Cream ice cream (vanilla ice cream with Oreo-style cookie pieces).

1 banana

1 cherry.

Hot caramel (can be melted chocolate).

Cookies filled with cream (chopped or whole).

pink sugar.

Whipped cream.

As you can see, this dessert is superb for lovers of sweets. As for its preparation, it is best to have all the ingredients ready to be used and carefully study the shared images.

Likewise, to facilitate the task, a video was shared on the Serendipity3 Instagram account in which Selena Gómez herself can be seen preparing her famous and innovative dessert step by step.

The first thing you have to do is cut a banana in two and put it inside the goblet, then you have to add the scoops of ice cream, the cookie pieces, the caramel or hot chocolate and the whipped cream. To finish, just decorate with the pink sugar and place the cherry on top of everything.

Clever! It is as easy as it seems. What do you say? Would you like to try the dessert created by Selena Gómez at home?

