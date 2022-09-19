Santos vs. Juarez LIVE today (1-0) | 09/18/2022

20:55 2 minutes ago

83′

Change of Juarez, Francisco Nevarez leaves for Carlos Fierro.

20:53 4 minutes ago

81′

Yellow card for Fernando Arce after cutting off Santos’ advance.

20:52 5 minutes ago

80′

Changes of Santos, leaving Fernando Gorriarán and Diego Javier Medina Vázquez for Aldo López Vargas and José Rivaldo Lozano Silva.

20:47 10 minutes ago

75′

Lezcano tried to sneak down the right side, scoring a free kick for Juárez.

20:42 15 minutes ago

70′

Santos wants to make danger from the sides, but I end up in the hands of Talavera.

20:38 20 minutes ago

66′

With the changes Juarez is different, having more arrival and opportunities.

20:37 20 minutes ago

61′

Change of Santos, Harold Fabián Preciado and Eduardo Daniel Aguirre leave, Leonardo Gabriel Suárez enters Marcelo Javier Correa enters

20:31 26 minutes ago

59′

Change of FC Juárez, leaving Darwin Daniel Machis and Alan Medina, entering Mauro Alberto Lainez and Dario Lezcano.

20:30 27 minutes ago

58′

Yellow card for Harold Preciado from Santos Laguna is cautioned

20:26 31 minutes ago

54′

Santos has remained constant these last minutes in front of the Talavera area.

20:22 35 minutes ago

49′

Santos tried to score the second, but the Bravos defense reacted and prevented the goal.

20:17 40 minutes ago

46′

Change of FC Juárez, Javier Salas leaves and Denzell Arturo García enters

20:17 40 minutes ago

Four. Five’

The second part of Santos’ partial victory over Juárez begins.

19:56 an hour ago

45+2′

The first part of Santos’ partial victory over Juarez is over.

19:54 an hour ago

Four. Five’

2 minutes of compensation are added.

19:52 an hour ago

43′

Juárez tries to get ahead, looking for a space on the right wing to create danger, but the local defense has been excellent.

19:47 an hour ago

38′

Alan Medina takes the goal away from Fernández, after a great center, leaving the Toro alone, a shot before not having communication and losing the opportunity.

19:43 an hour ago

3. 4′

Yellow card for Javier Salas

19:40 an hour ago

31′

GOOOL! from Santos, Harold Preciado scored from 11 steps to beat Talavera, who beat himself to the left and the shot went to the center.

19:38 an hour ago

29′

A penalty is marked in favor of Santos and a yellow card for Darwin Machís

19:36 an hour ago

28′

Review in the VAR for a penalty for an alleged hand in a previous free kick.

19:32 an hour ago

23′

Santos tried to create danger with a corner kick that ended up in the visiting defense, trying to go forward in a counterattack that the Laguneros recovered.

19:26 2 hours ago

18′

The pace of the game begins to slow down, both teams have not reached the finish line, playing in midfield.

19:22 2 hours ago

13′

The Braves have been better in these minutes, having more ball and reaching the area, but the last touch they have not known how to do it.

19:17 2 hours ago

8′

Arce wanted to open the scoring, after keeping the ball he tried to hit it firsthand and surprise Acevedo, but the ball went over the top.

19:13 2 hours ago

5′

Santos and Juárez want the goal, starting with everything, the ball is from one area to the other.

19:09 2 hours ago

start the meeting

Ready the meeting between Santos and Juárez, at the TSM Corona Stadium, where you can see a good entrance by the public.

19:07 2 hours ago

They jump into the field

Both teams are already out on the pitch to kick off this commitment at the TSM Corona Stadium, corresponding to Liga MX.

19:02 2 hours ago

Saints’ next meetings

18:57 2 hours ago

The Juarez XI

18:52 2 hours ago

The XI of Saints

18:47 2 hours ago

Juarez’s next meetings

18:42 2 hours ago

forced to win

18:37 2 hours ago

They seek to tie ticket

18:32 2 hours ago

Tribute to Peralta

As part of the month of celebrations for the 39th anniversary of Santos Laguna, a tribute will be paid to Oribe Peralta for his distinction as Holy Immortal, after outstanding performances, achieving collective and individual titles and soccer records, and demonstrating remarkable leadership on the field of game. The “Brush” will be the fifth Immortal Saint and the first lagoon, joining Jared Borgetti, Rodrigo Ruiz, Christian Benítez and Oswaldo Sánchez.

18:27 3 hours ago

no results

18:22 3 hours ago

Arbitration quatrain

Oscar Macías Romo will be in charge of calling the match, Brian Omar González Veles will be the fourth referee, while Enedina Caudillo Gómez and Jonathan Maximiliano Gómez will be the standard bearers.

18:17 3 hours ago

special visit

18:12 3 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow Santos vs. Juárez LIVE

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Santos vs. Juárez live for Matchday 15 of Liga MX, in addition to the latest information that emerges from TSM Corona Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

18:07 3 hours ago

What time is the Liga MX match between Santos and Juárez?

18:02 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Santos vs Juárez and live

17:57 3 hours ago

Background

Santos and Juárez have faced each other 10 times, leaving 6 victories for the Laguneros, 4 draws and 0 victories for those from the border, maintaining a dominance over the Braves, so the visitors will seek to add to reduce the difference.

17:52 3 hours ago

Last 5 meetings

17:47 3 hours ago

How’s Juarez coming?

17:42 3 hours ago

How’s Santos doing?

17:37 3 hours ago

Watch out for this Santos player

17:32 3 hours ago

Watch out for this Juarez player

17:27 4 hours ago

