Santos vs. Juarez LIVE today (1-0) | 09/18/2022

Change of Juarez, Francisco Nevarez leaves for Carlos Fierro.

Yellow card for Fernando Arce after cutting off Santos’ advance.

Changes of Santos, leaving Fernando Gorriarán and Diego Javier Medina Vázquez for Aldo López Vargas and José Rivaldo Lozano Silva.

Lezcano tried to sneak down the right side, scoring a free kick for Juárez.

Santos wants to make danger from the sides, but I end up in the hands of Talavera.

With the changes Juarez is different, having more arrival and opportunities.

Change of Santos, Harold Fabián Preciado and Eduardo Daniel Aguirre leave, Leonardo Gabriel Suárez enters Marcelo Javier Correa enters

Change of FC Juárez, leaving Darwin Daniel Machis and Alan Medina, entering Mauro Alberto Lainez and Dario Lezcano.

Yellow card for Harold Preciado from Santos Laguna is cautioned

Santos has remained constant these last minutes in front of the Talavera area.

Santos tried to score the second, but the Bravos defense reacted and prevented the goal.

Change of FC Juárez, Javier Salas leaves and Denzell Arturo García enters

The second part of Santos’ partial victory over Juárez begins.

The first part of Santos’ partial victory over Juarez is over.

2 minutes of compensation are added.

Juárez tries to get ahead, looking for a space on the right wing to create danger, but the local defense has been excellent.

Alan Medina takes the goal away from Fernández, after a great center, leaving the Toro alone, a shot before not having communication and losing the opportunity.

Yellow card for Javier Salas

GOOOL! from Santos, Harold Preciado scored from 11 steps to beat Talavera, who beat himself to the left and the shot went to the center.

A penalty is marked in favor of Santos and a yellow card for Darwin Machís

Review in the VAR for a penalty for an alleged hand in a previous free kick.

Santos tried to create danger with a corner kick that ended up in the visiting defense, trying to go forward in a counterattack that the Laguneros recovered.

The pace of the game begins to slow down, both teams have not reached the finish line, playing in midfield.

The Braves have been better in these minutes, having more ball and reaching the area, but the last touch they have not known how to do it.

Arce wanted to open the scoring, after keeping the ball he tried to hit it firsthand and surprise Acevedo, but the ball went over the top.

Santos and Juárez want the goal, starting with everything, the ball is from one area to the other.

Ready the meeting between Santos and Juárez, at the TSM Corona Stadium, where you can see a good entrance by the public.

Both teams are already out on the pitch to kick off this commitment at the TSM Corona Stadium, corresponding to Liga MX.

As part of the month of celebrations for the 39th anniversary of Santos Laguna, a tribute will be paid to Oribe Peralta for his distinction as Holy Immortal, after outstanding performances, achieving collective and individual titles and soccer records, and demonstrating remarkable leadership on the field of game. The “Brush” will be the fifth Immortal Saint and the first lagoon, joining Jared Borgetti, Rodrigo Ruiz, Christian Benítez and Oswaldo Sánchez.

Oscar Macías Romo will be in charge of calling the match, Brian Omar González Veles will be the fourth referee, while Enedina Caudillo Gómez and Jonathan Maximiliano Gómez will be the standard bearers.

