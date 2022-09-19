San Andreas / Su Italia 1 the film with Dwayne Johnson

San Andreas, the film on Italy 1 directed by Brad Peyton

Tonight, Sunday 18 September, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1 the film “San AndreasDirected by Brad Peyton and written by Carlton Cuse. The disaster movie is played by Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi and Paul Giamatti. The plot centers on a violent earthquake caused by the San Andreas fault that devastates the west coast of the United States. Principal shooting for the film began on April 22, 2014 in Queensland, Australia, and concluded on July 28 in San Francisco.

The film grossed $ 474 million worldwide. “San Andreas is the biggest movie I’ve ever made. We shot in Australia, in Queensland. We used the technology developed by James Cameron in Avatar, which makes digital 3D much more realistic. The effect is devastating, the first time I saw the film on the big screen it was impressive. To be afraidStar Dwayne Johnson told KikaPress.

San Andreas, the plot of the film

Here is the plot of the film “San Andreas“. Ray Gaines is a Los Angeles firefighter rescuer. He has a daughter, Blake, and an ex-wife, Emma. Two seismologists discover a seismic swarm near the Hoover Dam and speculate that there may be an unknown fault nearby.

When they arrive, they are surprised by a strong earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale. Ray is alerted and prepares for the rescue. Meanwhile, Blake travels to San Francisco with her mother’s new partner, Daniel.

The earthquake destabilized the San Andreas fault: a very strong 9.1 magnitude earthquake razed Los Angeles to the ground and caused extensive damage to San Francisco as well. Emma quickly warns Ray that he is flying to Nevada, but the earthquake also hits San Francisco, while Blake and Daniel are driving out of town. Ray and Emma are ready for everyone to save their only daughter …

