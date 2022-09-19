Sadie Sink is reportedly dating Joe Alwyn’s brother, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend

Sadie Sink could have a fiance secret, perhaps. The actress who plays Max in Stranger Things has had a surge in popularity in the last year after the character he plays in the tv series in streaming on Netflix he had to face Vecna ​​giving life to a more than exciting battle.

If until a few months ago Sadie she was still a young actress who was taking her first steps in the world of acting, so today she is considered one of the leading names in the Hollywood firmament. In less than 12 months in fact Sink she has not only become one of the most loved members of the cast from Stranger Things (like the “veterans” Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp And Finn Wolfhard), but he also starred in two major ones movie Which Dear Zoe And The Whale (starring that Brendan Fraser seen in The Mummy), obtaining a leading role even in the short film All too well from Taylor Swift.

A meeting that is not only professional between the singer of “Shake it off” and Sadie Sink, today linked by some much talked about “common” love interests. As we all know, in fact, Taylor is engaged, and betrothed, with the actor Joe Alwynbrother of the lesser known Patrick Alwynpresumed fiance from Sadie Sink with whom the actress would have had a flirtation that, according to some, could still last today.

The couple were spotted together in September last year sparking rumors of a possible flirtation between the two that, in reality, has never been confirmed. The actress who paraded on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 2022 in fact she continues to profess herself single while maintaining an aura of absolute mystery around her love life.

The desire for privacy led the colleague to Maya Hawke (the Robin of Stranger Things today protagonist of the film Do revenge) to avoid social media as much as possible. “I don’t have on my phone Instagram“, He said Sadie Sink to Glamor UK: “Every now and then I download the app to do a little check of my profile but social networks are not the right place for me”, concluded the actress who, during an interview with The Wraphe had later revealed as the one with Lukas (aka Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things) had been his first kiss both in front of a camera as well as in life.