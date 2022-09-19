Rockstar Games confirms the leak of the videos and images and will continue with its development as planned

In the last few hours there has been quite a bombshell on the net with the leaking of dozens of videos and images that seemed to correspond to GTA 6, the next installment of the saga that Rockstar Games has in hand. Well, it turns out each and every file is realas the company has stated in a statement issued.

In it, he lamented the situation that the team has just experienced after someone has illegally accessed its files and downloaded all kinds of materials without any authorization:

“We recently experienced an intrusion into our network through which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded sensitive information from our systems, including very early development material for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate disrupting our online services or any long-term effect on the development of our current projects.

We are extremely disappointed that details of our next game have been shared with you in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience for you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will give you more information soon and of course we will introduce you to this new game when it is ready. Thank you all for your support in this situation.”

Given these facts, Rockstar cannot go back to remedy it, which is why it has wanted to admit that the leaked files are indeed true, which does not mean that will continue to strive to make GTA 6 an unforgettable title that will delight all fans of the franchise.

Different members of the industry have also wanted to comment on what happened, such as Sarah Bond (corporate vice president of Xbox), Cory Barlog (director of God of War) or Neil Druckmann (director of The Last of Us: Part II) to support Rockstar Games in this unpleasant situation for the company.