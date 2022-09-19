Rocío Guirao Díaz and her emotion when she ran into Bradley Cooper, Emma Watson and the actress from Stranger Things

Together with two close friends, Rocío Guirao Díaz spent some incredible days as a tourist in New York City, where He visited several tourist spots and was even able to cross paths with several of the most recognized stars from Hollywood.

On his personal Instagram account, the young model and mother shared the funniest and most curious moments of her trip with her friendswhich managed to surprise many of his followers, with whom he interacts through his social networks.

The blonde shared a video where she can be seen very excited after running into actor Bradley Cooper, who can be seen crossing the street like any other pedestrian: “Goodbye Bradley Cooper,” the model wrote in the video.

In another of his stories, you can see Rocío Guirao Díaz together with her friends commenting on the impact that seeing the prestigious actor had on them: “Not everyone has Bradley Cooper for breakfast on a Sunday,” the model wrote next to the video where she can be seen super excited with her friends.

Rocío Guirao Díaz showed curious moments of her trip

“We just had Bradley Cooper for breakfast, we need a little recovery time”, Rocío Guirao Díaz’s friend said in the video where the three can be seen laughing out loud at the moment they spent on the American streets.

Later the model uploaded a video where you can see her with her friend and in the background is the actress Emma Watson in a restaurant that has tables on the street: “Hermione was it?” Asked the model’s friend, referring to the role of the actress in the Harry Potter saga.

Finally, one of the meetings that also dazzled Rocío Guirao Díaz was when ran into Natalia Dyer, one of the main actresses of the Netflix series Stranger Things, who was looking at his cell phone on a staircase.

Rocío Guirao Díaz crossed paths with the actress of Stranger Things

The Stranger Thigs actress wore a black rower, black pants with gray stripes and white sneakers. In addition, she accompanied the outfit with a burgundy cap and sunglasses that helped her go unnoticed to be on the street.

One of the details that caught the attention of the Natalia Dyer’s look was her stockings worn up and inside them the sleeves of the pants, which is usually unusual and quite controversial for lovers of the world of fashion.