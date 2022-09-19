Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first child

The Met and Vogue pay tribute to Rihanna with a marble statue 0:48

(CNN) — Rihanna is already a mom.

The singer and her artist partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.

The new parents have not yet shared their son’s name or date of birth.

Rihanna first revealed the news of her pregnancy in a series of photos in January. She set style trends with her distinctive fashion for this period.

Rihanna told British Vogue in 2020 that her 10-year plan included children.

“I will have children, three or four of them,” he said, adding that “the only thing that matters is happiness, that is the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. That is the only thing that can raise a child, in truth, it is love.”

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, have been friends for years and their romantic relationship went public in May 2021.

He called her “the love of my life” during an interview with GQ, adding that fatherhood was “absolutely my destiny.”

“I think he would be an amazing father, remarkably amazing overall,” he said. “I would have a very cool son. Very cool.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.