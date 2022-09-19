Rich and famous: who are the actors who earn the most in Hollywood

Although the base salary for making the sequel to the hit of the eighties “Top Gun” was “low”, in Hollywood numbers, Tom Cruise has become the best paid in Hollywood thanks to the agreement that allows him to obtain a percentage of the income from the top dollar gross, according to the US weekly Variety: At the box office alone, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed more than $1.3 billion.

“It was something that the ‘Top Gun’ people had been asking for 36 years and I was like… how are we going to do this?” the actor said in an interview with the Australian program Sunrise last May. “Doing the original, that was one thing, but how do we create something to give that audience the same kind of experience? It’s something I’ve lived with for many years.” “Top Gun: Maverick” finally hit theaters this spring, just over a month shy of the actor’s 60th birthday.

Cruise is one of the stars of the old school of Hollywood who continues to shine decades after his rise to fame, in an era where the “stars” of cinema are the franchises and the old star system seems to be on the verge of extinction. And in the next rung of the list of the best payments prepared by Variety, it is no coincidence, there is another old star: the next on the list, with the not insignificant, although considerably less, amount of 35 million dollars, is Will Smith . This figure is what is pocketed by “Emancipation”, a film that narrates the escape of a slave from a plantation whose owners almost killed him, his latest project after winning the Oscar for “King Richard” (and slapping Chris Rock which will surely cost you several million in proposals and brands).

The third is also another star of the old star system: Leonardo DiCaprio, the man who has a phobia of women over 25 years old, will receive 30 million dollars for playing Ernest Burkhart in the next feature film by director Martin Scorsese, the western Killers of the Flower Moon. The film, based on the book of the same name by David Grann, deals with the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the United States in the 1920s and the subsequent investigation by the FBI.

THE FIRST ACTRESS

You have to go down to the eighteenth position on the list to find the first actress. She is Margot Robbie and she is in that position thanks to the 12.5 million dollars that she will charge for “Barbie”. In this heavy-dose pink film directed by Greta Gerwig, Robbie plays the famous Mattel doll, who is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and is thrown into the real world.

“It comes with a lot of baggage! And many nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” the Australian told British Vogue last year. “People usually listen to Barbie and think: I know what that movie is going to be like. And then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe not…’

The turning point in the 32-year-old actress’s career came in 2013 with “The Wolf of Wall Street” and since then she has added other titles to her filmography such as “Bombshell”, “I, Tonya”, “Once Upon a Time”. … In Hollywood”, “Birds of Prey” or “Dreamland”, among others.

Just one position below another woman appears: Millie Bobby Brown, with a check for ten million dollars for “Enola Holmes 2”. In this sequel to “Enola Holmes”, based on the book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries”, by Nancy Springer, the British actress once again gets into the shoes of the sister of Mycroft and Sherlok Holmes. On this occasion, the youngest of the family takes on her first case as a detective.

“There is more to the story to tell. The story is not over yet. She hasn’t grown up, there’s no conclusion,” the actress told Deadline in 2020 when she was asked about the possibility of a sequel. “I think she will always be someone who is constantly evolving, but there is definitely more to show on screen.” Brown rose to fame in 2016 thanks to the series “Stranger Things”, in which she plays Eleven and which will have a fifth and final season.

Emily Blunt is the next actress on the list, in twenty-third position with four million dollars for her work in “Oppenheimer”, directed by Christopher Nolan. In the film, she plays Katherine “kitty” Oppenheimer, biologist and botanist, and wife of J. Robbert Oppenheimer, director of the Manhattan Project that resulted in the production of the first nuclear bombs.