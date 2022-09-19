Results WWE Sunday Stunner Supershow September 18, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held a new house show from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. The superstars of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW starred in this day, which featured seven matches including the central event starring a Street Fight. Here are the most outstanding results.



Results WWE Supershow August 28, 2022

– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li and Shotzi.

– Gunther defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss in a triple threat for the Intercontinental Championship.

The lights of the venue go out and the vocals of “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane begin to play.

– Liv Morgan defeated Natalya to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

– Drew McIntyre and The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) defeated The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) and Sami Zayn.

– Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai).

– Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory to retain the WWE United States Championship.

– Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight in the main event.

