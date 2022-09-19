release date, trailer, cast and everything we know. Movie starring Denzel Washington

few big action series recent cinema has given us. It is clear that ‘John Wick’ starts with an advantage over it, but Denzel Washington He surprised us all in 2014 by headlining ‘The Equalizer’, a leap to the big screen from a popular ’80s television series. Its success led to the even better ‘The Equalizer 2’ just four years later and the third delivery has finally finished taking shape in 2022 after several years of rumours.

Next we will review everything that is known about ‘The Equalizer 3’, a film that will once again feature Washington playing Robert McCall. By the way, I remind you that this article will be updated regularly as more news about the film is released.

The history

At the moment it is unknown what ‘The Equalizer 3’ will tell us, but the filmmaker Antoine Fuqa He commented at the time that he would like to give a more international touch. It will be necessary to see if the scriptwriter Richard Wenck he has taken note of this when writing the film.

When is ‘The Equalizer 3’ released in theaters?

Sony has set the release date for ‘The Equalizer 3’ for the September 1, 2023. It will be seen exclusively in theaters and at the moment it does not have any noteworthy competitor that can face its first weekend in theaters.

Cast and protagonists





As I pointed out before, Washington will once again be the main protagonist of the show, thus demonstrating once again the appreciation he feels towards McCall’s character, since even ‘The Equalizer 2’ had resisted starring in any sequel to any movie from a filmography in which titles such as ‘Malcolm X’, ‘red tide’ or ‘Hidden Plan’.

In addition, Washington will have the opportunity here to work again with Dakota Fanning, actress with whom he already coincided in the excellent ‘The fire of revenge’. There they showed great chemistry and hopefully that will continue here.

Director





Behind the cameras Fuqua also repeats in which he will suppose his fifth film with Washington leading the cast. The previous four are ‘Training Day (Training Day)’, ‘The Magnificent Seven’ and the first two installments of this franchise.

Throughout his long career behind the cameras, tapes such as ‘Shooter: The shooter’, ‘Objective: The White House’ or ‘Guilty’ also stand out, having also dealt with the staging of the first episode of ‘The final list’ .

Trailer, images and poster of ‘The Equalizer 3’

Yet filming hasn’t even started yetso we still don’t have any kind of official image of ‘The Equalizer 3’.