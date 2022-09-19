Reason why WWE has chosen Logan Paul as Roman Reigns’ rival

Last week, WWE announced that Logan Paul will be Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Championship contender at the PLE Crown Jewel 2022. This decision, which has been heavily discussed by fans since it was made public, has led many to wonder why the company has decided to give you this opportunity so sudden to the popular influencer.



Dave Meltzera journalist for Wrestling Observer, spoke about this issue on TSN Radio’s Sunday Night’s Main Event program, and was very clear in highlighting what popular which is Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia. These were his words:

“He is someone very important in Saudi Arabia. He is someone very important to the prince of Saudi Arabia, and that’s what these events are about.

In addition to explaining WWE’s reasons for taking this direction, Meltzer clarified that all this has nothing to do with ticket sales, since the attendance it’s practically Irrelevant for WWE at these shows.

“It has nothing to do with that. Tickets in Saudi Arabia they mean nothing. They are not even taken into account. Of course, the TV numbers do not matter. If it gets a young audience, that’s a good thing, but it’s not a show to get audiences.

It’s a show made because the prince wants celebrity wrestling in Saudi Arabia so that the country becomes a name in the mediaAnd Logan Paul is going to get more buzz from that guy than he’s going to get from Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins.”

“That is what Saudi Arabia is for. Saudi Arabia is for the fights that the prince wants and that they are going to get him media attention at the world level for Saudi Arabia, and this is a great fight to achieve it.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will be held on November 5 in Riyadh. If there are no changes in the coming weeks, the fight against Logan Paul will be the starting first defense from Roman Reigns after Clash at the Castle.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.