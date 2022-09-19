PBA diet, better known as the ‘superhero’ diet

There are diets that help to lose weight, others to gain it, to maintain it… and then there is the PBA diet, which is what makes you build muscle and the one that actors like Chris Hemsworth, Jason Mamoa usually do or Hugh Jackman every time they have to bring their ‘superhero’ to life on the big screen. As you can imagine, it not only consists of a rigorous diet, but also a very strict physical training. The diet is practically based on eating chicken, broccoli and rice. It provides the body with proteins, fibers, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. In other words, with just three foods you get the fuel your body needs to function properly, and with zero fat.

The ‘superhero’ diet

In an interview, on the occasion of the premiere of the film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Chris Hemsworth revealed in his day-to-day “the 80-20 rule that 80% is healthy food and 20% treats”. However, when he has to play the god of Thunder, he goes to extremes in feeding and training.

The PBA Diet helps to lose kilos, lower body fat and build muscle, but it has to be done for a limited time since reducing the diet to only these three ingredients (chicken, broccoli and rice), in the long run, is not healthy. It is usually done for about 10 to 14 days. Also, nutritionists advise not to do this diet without the supervision of a specialist.

Chicken, broccoli and rice (PBA)

A plate of the PBA diet has 115 grams of chicken breast, 1 cup of brown rice and 1 serving of broccoli. It all adds up to about 450 calories.

Due to the few calories that a dish contains, it is recommended to eat more often, always the same. Jason Mamoa once confessed that when he has to embody Aquaman he eats “cooked chicken breast every two hours.”

Chicken is high in protein, helps build muscle, and is low in carbohydrates and fat. Broccoli, meanwhile, is low in calories and rich in vitamins and minerals that are essential for overall health. Rice provides fiber and all together it covers most of the essential food groups that the body needs.