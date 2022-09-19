Open registration period for the free online course Managing feelings and emotions

The Nursing College of Alicante launches from september 26 a new course aimed at the entire population, in which those registered will be taught to control their feelings and emotions, improving their well-being and that of their families and friends.

The pandemic has shown an increase in emotional disturbances in the adult and youth population of many countries in the world.

In Spain, the Mental Health Survey during the pandemic carried out by the CIS, which included a representative sample of the adult population of more than 3,000 people, found that 15.8% of the population reported having experienced panic attacks. In addition, 11.3% of the population expressed concern about the negative consequences of these attacks (CIS, 2021).

On the other hand, according to data collected in the 2021 Youth Barometer, prepared by the Mutua Madrileña Foundation and the FAD Youth Foundation, 35.4% of young people have ever had suicidal thoughts, and 8.9% have them often.

Taking these data into account, and in order to improve the emotional well-being of the population, the online course entitled ‘How to manage your feelings and emotions to improve your well-being‘. The objective of this course is to teach a series of keys for people to improve their emotional well-being.

​Registration

All people interested in doing this online training that will be taught from the platform saluslife between September 26 and October 26 You must register through the following link:

content

The course is structured around four themes:

What does it mean to feel good?

How to get our emotions to be allies in our daily lives

How to learn to think in a healthy way

Recommendations to develop a Positive Mental Health.

​Methodology

The course ‘How to Manage your Feelings and Emotions to improve your Well-Being’ has a pdf manual and 13 HD quality videos with their corresponding downloadable podcasts. This training has been developed and will be supervised by the Doctor in psychology Silvia Arribas Garcia.

The training will be carried out 100% online through a virtual campus.

The course is aimed at all people over 18 years of age. Persons between the ages of 14 and 18 may register with the consent of their parents or guardians.

With the aim of learning in a playful way, the course allows the student to consolidate the knowledge acquired by playing a serious game. After completing this test you will obtain a course completion certificate.