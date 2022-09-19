Nancy Macías: ensuring the well-being of children in Aguascalientes

The commitment of Nancy Xochitl Macias Pacheco What local deputy for him District X It is clear: devise initiatives to modify society, particularly for the benefit of the children and adolescents of Aguascalientes.

“All minors have the right to grow up in a responsible and available environment that gives them emotional security and that accompanies them in their training and education, where values ​​are instilled in them. My job as a legislator will never end in ensuring their survival. On the contrary, I will continue to create a solid legal framework that prepares minors for the progressive exercise of their capacities as human beings and adults of tomorrow.”, declares.

The actions of Deputy Nancy Macías endorse her words. Among its most notable legislative achievements is the addition of an article to the Civil Code of the State of Aguascalientes that empowers the State DIF System so that —through the Office of the Children and Adolescents Prosecutor— it is in charge of certifying families host.

It also reached a Point of Agreement that urges the holders of the Aguascalientes City Council to subscribe to the Declaration of Venice. This alliance seeks to create sustainable family cities where the family is recognized as a point of reference and a pillar of society for the creation of public policies.

By adhering to the agreement, Aguascalientes is on track to comply with the provisions of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, whose purpose is to address and cover various aspects of education, housing, security, transportation, among others.

Another noteworthy action is the initiative to establish the definition of vicarious violence. This form of violence, little familiar in our entity, is generated by men, through actions or omissions directed at minors, with the aim of causing harm to the woman with whom he maintains or has maintained a marriage relationship. , concubinage or de facto.

With the aim of providing greater protection to a vulnerable sector of the population, the president of the Family and Children’s Rights Commission also proposed a reform to the Penal Code to increase the punishment for the crime of femicide when the victim is under fifteen years. The legislator has also promoted the integration of several assumptions to the crime of corruption of minors.

Nancy Macías has supported children, adolescents and young athletes to attend national competitions; At the same time, she has provided support to students to continue their studies (particularly abroad).

“The importance of the Legislative Power is that citizens can participate through us, their representatives, in the decision-making of their state. In my particular case, I consider everything that my constituents asked me and ask for when creating reforms, laws or even casting my vote in the opinions that are presented in the commissions of which I am a part.”, concludes Nancy Macías.

