Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in goals scored without penalties

Another victory for Sheffield United, the fifth in the last six races and the seventh in the season; draw instead for Norwich City which interrupts the five-game winning streak and slips less between Blades; also date back Reading And Burnley both victorious.

Sheffield United privateer in Preston, Norwich City stuck on the tie at Carrow Road

After a very balanced start to the race, the training of the Manager Paul Heckingbottom takes the lead with the network of Iliman Ndiaye: the Senegalese striker puts his team ahead at the end of the first half; in the recovery Sheffield United doubles with the fourth goal in the season McBurnie Oilsthe hosts of the Preston NE show the limits of a non-irresistible attack against a more competitive opponent.

The Blades they will go to the winter break with a three-point lead over Norwich City stopped on the draw a Carrow Road from the West Brom: guests ahead with a network of Dara O’Shea on header, i Canaries equalize with a lucky detour of Sam Byram which surprises the keeper of the Baggies.

There are five points of advantage on the Reading who returns to success thanks to the goal from a free kick by Tom Ince which gives victory and three points on the field of Wigan Athletic; also returns to victory Burnley that after the two consecutive draws with West Brom and Preston NE gets the three points at the expense of Bristol City: after the initial call and response with the networks of Manuel And Wells comes the victory net with a header from Jay Rodriguez to the fifth seasonal center.

The pursuers struggle: draws for Watford and QPR, defeat for Blackburn Rovers

On the other hand, the other pursuers are struggling, without success in this round: in fact a tie between Watford And Sunderland at the end of a beautiful and goal-rich race with Jewison Bennette who scores the network of guests only in the final minutes a Vicarage Road.

Without goals, however, the draw of Queens Park Rangers that a Loftus Road share the mail with Stoke City; same result and score for the Rotherham United away to Riverside with Middlesbrough.

It makes the worse Blackburn Rovers which remedies a defeat on the field of Luton Town to the first home win of the season, the goals bear the signature of Carlton Morris And Reece Burke; three points instead for the Millwall recovering after the defeat in London derby surpassing the The Den the Blackpool with a net in the resumption of Benik Afobe.

Huddersfield Town back to the success, crisis for Hull City in the fourth consecutive defeat

Second consecutive draw for Coventry City who gets a point in the race with the Birmingham City but it remains in the last place of the ranking; instead returns to success after five races Huddersfield Town that exceeds Cardiff City with the network of Jordan Rhodes and approaches the rivals among which theHull City to the fourth consecutive defeat, the last with the Swansea; for the Welsh the networks of Ryan Manning, Luke Cundle And Joel Piroe at the end of a dominated race.