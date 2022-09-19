Messi decides, PSG beats Lyon and flies in the standings

Assisted by Neymar and goals by Leo Messi, Paris Saint-Germain flies to the top of the Ligue 1 standings proving once again clearly superior to their opponents.

The French champions are also full points in the Champions League with Galtier having a great impact on the Parisian team right from the start.



Keep winning the Paris Saint-Germain by Galtierwith the Lyon is Lionel Messi to decide the challenge using an assist than usual Neymar Jr.

There are 26 goals scored, just 4 those conceded in 8 games for the champions of France who seem to have finally found that defensive compactness that was often lacking in the previous ones seasons.

The French technician managed in a few months to give a precise identity to his team that plays great football with the aim of finally being able to win in Europe after so many years of disappointment.

The trident of the Parisians works perfectly with Verratti increasingly technical leader of the reigning French champion team.

Messi launches PSG, 0-1 at Lyon!

Deserved victory by the PSG playing a great game with Messi who scored and touched on several occasions the personal double, denied only by a great Anthony Lopes.

Neymar wets his 100th appearance in the French championship in the best possible way by giving the assist Argentine phenomenon.



Unlike past seasons, the Paris Saint Germain it finally looks like a team and also inside Europe he is proving that he has the right mindset to go all the way to play the cup with big ears.

In this market session the club changed strategy not focusing so much on the names but on profiles suitable and functional to the improvement of the team Galtier.

In Ligue 1 the superiority of the reigning champions, Leo Messi and comrades are now called to raise the bar also in Europe to try to overcome the tough competition of the Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti which continues to amaze and to collect victories.

The impact of Galtier he has also returned so much enthusiasm to the fans who support the team as never before in this start of the season.

The PSG is full marks in Champions League and now he will try to take advantage of the double confrontation with Benfica to secure first place in the group H, Juventus hopes to see the Parisians beat the Portuguese to continue dreaming of a qualification that is now definitely compromised.