Matt Damon once talked about how Ben Affleck dating Jennifer Lopez was killing her career

Matt Damon was very aware of the career change Ben Affleck had gone through while dating Jennifer Lopez.

But Damon felt that Affleck had chosen to be with Lopez despite the ensuing controversy that proved Affleck really cared about his partner.

Ben Affleck once shared how his relationship with Jennifer Lopez has potentially damaged his career

Affleck was very candid about how his career took a turn for the worse in the early 2000s. In addition to starring in a few films that didn’t go too well, his relationship with Jennifer Lopez was the focus of many tabloids. He theorized that he was with Lopez at the time and the attention that came with it may have played a role in his backward career of him.

“It was probably bad for my career,” he once said Details (via People).

The Batman V. Superman star shared that her personal life began to impact her professional life thanks to the tabloids.

“What happens in this sort of tabloid bleed-over during your film work,” he continued. “I ended up in an unfortunate position in the crosshairs where I was in a relationship and [the media] mostly he lied and puffed up a bunch of salacious things for the sake of selling magazines. And I paid a certain price for it ”.

Years later, he managed a career resurgence that began largely with the film gone baby gone. With him directing the film, the project had a lot at stake. Affleck hoped so gone baby gone it would not suffer the same fate as his previous films.

“I feel like [Gone Baby Gone] it is a focus of my life. My career, ”she said. “I’m driving it a lot. I want it to work. Bad. I mean, how does *** film come out on 2,800 screens? I’ve been there and it’s embarrassing ”.

Matt Damon once talked about how Ben Affleck being with Jennifer Lopez was killing his career

One of Affleck’s closest friends, Bourne Identity star Matt Damon, noted the overwhelming attention Affleck’s relationship received.

Damon decided to avoid the attention of the tabloids in the 2000s. He was adamant that once some publications focused on a particular actor, it would only have negative consequences for the actor’s work. Affleck’s situation with Lopez helped support his theory.

“If you get in their sights, you’re really screwed. Because there’s an absolute relationship between how fucked up you are, if you’re on the cover of their magazines, and what happens to you as an actor. I mean, no one knows that more than Ben, ”Damon said in a 2007 interview with GQ.

Damon was against the idea that Affleck and Lopez were somehow encouraging attention to them. For the actor, Affleck’s time with Lopez was “proof that he stayed in that relationship for the right reasons. Because he knew he was killing him his career. He knew it. And people said, ‘Oh, you’re courting the press!’ Why the fuck would he want to woo that kind of press?

Like Affleck, Damon also felt that having such a high-profile relationship made selling movies more difficult.

“Why would you go to someone’s movie you see, ‘Monday, buying a Starbucks. On Tuesday, he’s buying a book there. Wednesday, yes, it’s just like me! He’s shopping at the mall. Thursday, he’s… ‘Friday night, are you going to see the boy’s movie? Absolutely no. There’s too much familiarity, ”he said.

Jennifer Lopez regretted that Matt Damon was asked about her relationship with Ben Affleck

As many know, Lopez and Affleck recently rekindled their relationship and even got married not long ago. Damon was asked a couple of times about his opinion on the Affleck and Lopez reunion. But Damon shared that he and Affleck rarely touch upon such personal matters.

“I talk to him every day, but we don’t talk about personal things, we just talk about the film. There’s not enough liquor in the world to make me say anything about it, ”Damon told Today.

Lopez, however, joked that he contested the show’s presenters trying to get that kind of information from Damon.

“Guys, you really gave him a hard time. I felt so bad for him. I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ ”he said in a separate Today interview.

