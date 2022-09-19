Matt Damon once talked about how Ben Affleck dating Jennifer Lopez was killing her career

Matt Damon was very aware of the career change Ben Affleck had gone through while dating Jennifer Lopez.

But Damon felt that Affleck had chosen to be with Lopez despite the ensuing controversy that proved Affleck really cared about his partner.

