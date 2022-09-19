Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid: how the story between the two was born and everything we know so far

Before it was just a rumor, now it’s a confirmation: Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating. The new couple came out, a few days ago, when they were photographed in a famous restaurant in New YorkCipriani, while they were talking in a rather intimate way.

But how was this couple born? Apparently at the behest of the actor, that he moved seas and mountains to be able to get in touch with the model. Although fresh off the break up of former Camila Morrone, DiCaprio wasted no time and asked mutual friends to organize some group outings to be able to spend some time with Gigi Hadid.

The feeling – as sources close to the couple told – started immediately and the two would have started to feel quite frequently. A fairytale start with the exception of one small aspect: the former Victoria’s Secret angel is not at all interested in having a serious story, rather she wants to have fun after leaving behind the long and troubled history with Zayn Malik.

Leonardo, on the other hand, wants to get serious and, to some friends, he told that Gigi could be the woman who can convince him to have a really lasting relationship.