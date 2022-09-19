Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid: all the gossip in the Spotted podcast

There are those who the gossip ignores it, and those who love it madly and spend hours on search engines, Italian and foreign sites, but also on social networks (in search of the most imaginative tags) reading everything they find on the lives of famous people. What if we told you that from now on you just need to listen to a podcast to satisfy your desire to chat twice a week?

The first two episodes of Spotted – did anyone say gossip? the new original OnePodcast series available for free on the app One Podcaston Spotify, on Apple Podcast and on Amazon Music.

Spotted was created to stay updated on the latest news on the world of gossip and entertainment, and is the first podcast by the editorial staff of Whoopsee. Every week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, scoop, insights and curiosities about the characters of the moment, told by Giorgia Greppi and Mark Karaci. The best way to be the most informed in every conversation.

Listen here to the first episode of Spotted: Totti vs Ilary and Elodie’s new “loves”

For the first episode “all the important news was held”, as the two presenters say. If you sometimes have difficulty finding gossip, for the first release of Spotted the difficulty was choosing from all the news available. From the interview with Francesco Totti about breaking up with Ilary Blasi and the relationship with Noemi Bocchito the sad disappearance of the Queen Elizabeth.

An epochal news, it will probably never happen again – Giorgia In addition to Queen Elizabeth there is also space for the recently finished Venice Film Festival, but above all for one of the absolute protagonists of this review and that is Elodie… Because there are quite interesting scoops that we will reveal to you along the way. – Mark

Listen to the second episode here: Leonardo DiCaprio with Gigi Hadid and Matteo Berrettini’s alleged love

“Strange loves that come and go” we all sang a few years ago, and we can easily borrow this phrase for this new episode of Spotted. – Mark In the last period between couples who have been born and loves that have already ended we are really spoiled for choice – Giorgia

Thus begins the second episode of Spotted – someone said gossip? conducted by Giorgia Greppi and Mark Karaci. In the episode we talk about the news of the alleged relationship between Leonardo Dicaprio And Gigi Hadid. But also Michelle Hunziker who is back single and the alleged new love of Matteo Berrettini.