Kourtney Kardashian reveals what she thinks of the nickname ‘Kravis’

kourtney kardashian has spoken for the first time about what he thinks of the name ‘shippeo’ with which the Internet dubbed his relationship with Travis Barker From the beginning. The businesswoman, who started with the drummer in February 2021 (it seems like yesterday!), has collaborated with fashion brand Boohoo. This ‘collab’ was presented during New York Fashion Week, and there she gave several interviews.

In one of them, with the medium E! News, she revealed what brings us here, what she feels about the fact that everyone talks about her and Travis with the ‘nickname’ ‘Kravis’: “I really love the name ‘Kravis,’ in fact, we refer to ourselves by that name from time to time.”

During the interview and on the go, Kourtney made another small confession: “Travis said to me the other day: ‘Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are they also called ‘Kravis’?'” Psss: Of course, if you think about it, Kylie and Travis have the same roots in their names to create that nickname, and in the conversation with the journalist they reached a conclusion about this possibility: “I I told Travis no, but of course, why wasn’t it? Because they were before us…”.

Even so, the two agree (the two and the whole world, go): “In any case, there will be no ‘Kravis’ up to the task.” You can see the full interview here.

By the way, if you’re a fan of the Kardashians, season 2 of their new reality show will be released in a few days (also, as additional information, they’re already filming season 3, so we have Karadshians for a while, just the way we like it, ‘omeno’).