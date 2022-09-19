Kendall Jenner in midi dress and thong sandals at Khaite fashion show

Kendall Jenner She knows how to model, we all know that, but she also knows how to dress well. The American supermodel is a style expert when it comes to taking advantage of your silhouettewhile continuing to experiment with the latest fashion trends. The proof is in his last visit to the Big Apple, where in just a few minutes in front of the camera he has given us style lectures.

The supermodel, Kendall Jenner, opened the doors to the season of the midi-dresses. The romantic concept moves away from his style radar and adopts, as his own, that minimalist that does not need great care to be masterful. This time gives the keys to shine the classic fall dress with the infallible summer sandals. And of course, she created such a cute and easy-to-wear look that you’ll want to emulate it sooner rather than later.

How to wear a fall dress with sandals in the style of Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wears a Khaite pleated dress and black sandals to attend the brand’s show at New York Fashion Week. Jeremy Moeller

To attend the Khaite show at New York Fashion Week, the 26-year-old celebrity wore an elegant midi-dress in trend for the fall of the brand, pleated and gray. Dress combined it with a pair of thong sandals black, those that save you at any moment of indecision. As for accessories, she wore black glasses and a mini silver bag also signed by the Khaite brand.

How to combine your autumn dresses with sandals?

This may be the year that they have taken the most disparate shoes as far as trends refers to: the kitten heels and the platforms. But this does not mean that the flip flops, those that have saved us from so many troubles, have lost their leading role. We saw them in several of the fashion shows of the Fall-Winter 2022 collections, such as Christian Siriano’s which links them to an elegant dress, boat neck and with buttons on the front of the piece in navy blue. Balmain, for its part, is committed to a more modern look, made up of a dress futuristic print with black sandals thick strips. While Dion Lee shows a more risky option, the same color that Kendall Jenner wore, but this time dress It goes with openings at the waist and hands and attached to some gladiator sandals.