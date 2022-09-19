Keanu Reeves to star in Constantine sequel 17 years later

MADRID, 19 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

It’s official: Keanu Reeves to star in Constantine sequel. After years of rumors and parallel projects for both film and television, the second installment on the DC character will be a reality and, in addition, will again be directed by Francis Lawrence.

As Deadline reports, Warner Bros. has greenlit Constantine 2 more than 17 years after the first film hit theaters. In addition to the return of Reeves and Lawrence, the sequel will star Akiva Goldsman (Angels and Demons, A Beautiful Mind) as a screenwriterwho will also serve as producer alongside JJ Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

Peter Stormare, who played Lucifer in the original film, He already announced two years ago on his social networks that Constantine 2 was in the process of becoming a reality. HBO Max came to plan a reboot in the form of a seriesalso produced by the aforementioned JJ Abrams, who I was not going to count for the leading role with either Reeves or Matt Ryan (who gave life to the demon hunter in the 2005 NBC series and in different Arrowverse projects).





Also, in the adaptation of The Sandman comics that premiered on Netflix this same year in serial form, the character of John Constantine was replaced by her female version, Johanna, played by Jenna Coleman. For the sequel to the original film (which grossed $200 million at the box office), however, Kanu Reeves will once again put himself in the shoes of the mystical detective and heavy smoker.

John Constantine is one of the most beloved characters, and strangest, from all over the DC Universe. Created in 1985, starred in his own comic book series in 1988. His story mixes the classic detective plots of the crime novel with the occult, fantasy and the demonic. Also, the character also known as Hellblazer is one of the most important members of the Justice League Dark.