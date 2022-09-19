Kate Winslet is hospitalized after suffering an accident filming in Croatia

These days Kate Winslet has had to visit the hospital after an incident filming in Croatia, where the production of read. As reported by the representatives of the actress to the hollywoodreporterthe Oscar winner suffered a small fall on the set and was taken to the nearest hospital, where it was confirmed that it had not been serious so that filming could continue from one moment to the next. “Kate slipped and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production.”Winslet’s representatives declare. “She is doing well and will continue to roll, as planned, this week.”

Winslet, 46, announced in the middle of last year that she would play the photographer Lee Miller in a biopic directed by ellen kuras. From the very beginning, it transpired that read It would only cover a very specific part of the life of this acclaimed photographer: that between the 30s and 40s, when she went from being the artist’s muse man ray to work as a war correspondent for fashion. It was Miller, thus, who showed the world the atrocities of Nazi Germany and the suffering of the Jewish people in the concentration camps. Winslet is also a producer of readbeing one of the main promoters of the project while this year, the December 16prepares to brand new Avatar: The Water Sense.

What at first seemed like a personal project soon took on overtones of posh production, as Winslet was soon joined by several well-known performers. Thus, Marion Cotillard would play Solange D’Ayen (fashion director of the fashion French), Jude Law is the artist Roland Penrose (Miller’s husband), Josh O’Connor their son, and Andrea Risborough will be Audrey Whiterseditor of the Vhey British and friend of Miller. The shooting of read started this summer, and Winslet’s fall is not expected to affect the schedule in any way.

