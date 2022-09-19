Karrion Kross manifests himself after WWE reproduces White Rabbit in recent shows

Karrion Kross manifested himself after WWE reproduced White Rabbit and put red lights in the arenas.

Last Friday, WWE played the White Rabbit theme from Jefferson Airplane and then turned the lights red for fans in the Friday Night SmackDown arena while the show was in commercials. The company then performed the same act at non-televised events it has held in the cities of Bakersfield and Oakland. This has led various fans to consider various fighters who could be involved in these events. Among them, the most prominent, Bray Wyatt.

Another of the fighters who was also rumored by the fans was Karrion Kross, because he used the name ‘The White Rabbit’ during his time in Lucha Underground. Kross himself has recently spoken out on this issue, although he has not made his position clear on the matter. In the first instance, responded to a fan, stating that if he was a murderer [debido a que asesinó lo rumores de Bray Wyatt]. Nevertheless, He then confirmed that he was not one of the suspects in this.

Call me a murderer, guilty as charged. However, I wouldn’t see myself as a suspect in any of this. I am an innocent murderer. People are looking for answers and have no idea what to grab. Keep watching and have fun. That’s what I’m doing.

The fact that Karrion Kross has not confirmed that he is involved in whatever WWE is planning regarding placing the White Rabbit theme as well as the red lights adds further uncertainty to this issue. At the moment, there is no reliable report that can give an indication of what the company intends with this.

