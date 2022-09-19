Kardashian fans think Kourtney overshadowed sister Khloe in new post amid famous family “feud”

KARDASHIAN fans have become convinced that Kourtney overshadowed little sister Khloe in a new Instagram post amid an alleged rift.

Rumors have been circulating for some time that Poosh’s founder is moving away from the rest of her famous family.

Over the weekend, Kourtney, 41, took to Instagram to share a new ad for her Lemme brand.

She was wearing a green jumpsuit and appeared to be blowing up as a pile of what appeared to be matcha powder was piled under her.

There were thousands of comments on the post, including one from Khloe, 38, who said, “I love when the game comes out, your pooshie.”

Kourtney’s response caught the attention of fans, with some speculating that she was casting a shadow over her sister.

“@Khloekardashian if you hang out with me more it can happen to you too,” she replied.

Her comment implied that she and her sister haven’t spent much time together lately, despite being quite close previously.

On Reddit, one user questioned the comment: “Is ‘if you get out more’ a dig?”

Another remarked: “It’s weird that she licked Kourtney’s ass on IG.”

However, not everyone took note of the comments.

Some were more focused on the photo, seeming to agree with Khloe.

THE MATCHA LOOK

Several commentators tore the announcement apart, suggesting it looked like Kourtney was “hunting matcha” in the shot.

In the caption, Kourtney said she was making a chewy vitamin that was “just as divine as my Matcha latte recipe.”

Unfortunately, critics spilled over to the comments and mocked the “very strange” announcement.

A baffled critic said: “You look like you’re sprinkling green powder!”

Another baffled critic wrote: “Did he poop Matcha? Many laughs! What are you doing? Too much now! “

A third critic added: “I think he ate too much matcha.”

A fourth person said, “Kourt, does matcha make people go to the potty?”

A commentator intervened: “Why is that green stuff coming out of her?”

Fans have already had problems with the heavily edited image, as they claimed the reality star appeared to have no neck and her face looked too round.

One fan pointed out that “her arms are nowhere near the same size” while another fan said they “have photoshopped her face onto a doll’s body”.

The strange publicity provided only a brief respite from rumors of a rift in the Kardashian family, however.

Their supposed drama dominated the conversation for the most part.

BOOHOO FOR YOU

Kourtney recently flew to New York for Fashion Week, along with her husband Travis Barker.

While there, she starred in a fashion show for her Boohoo range.

Fans were thrilled to see the couple sitting front and center, even sharing a kiss at one point.

Many, however, couldn’t help but notice who wasn’t there.

No members of the Kardashian family were present for the show.

Kim Kardashian was also in New York for Fashion Week but did not attend the event.

It’s unclear why, but some speculate it was related to the alleged family drama.

