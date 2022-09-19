Jürgen Damm trolls fans in networks after America’s triumph in the Classic

Jürgen Damm published a video in which a Chivas fan is seen crying and the responses of the users were not long in coming.

Jurgen Damm made “healthy cheek” against the fans of Chivasafter the victory of America in the Clásico Nacional, which ended with a score of 2-1, and he responded with some humorous comments to his detractors.

“I received a video of the incahermanos, who are like this,” he published Jurgen Dammattacker of Americaon their social networks, accompanied by a clip in which a fan of Chivas hitting a wall, after a defeat of his team.

The post generated more than a thousand comments in less than an hour, many of them from fans of Chivas that they responded to the Águilas player and congratulated him on his “good game” he had in the National Classic, despite not having added any minutes.

to the comments Jurgen Damm He responded with some “funny” memes and phrases, which continued to provoke reactions in the social media post.

A fan commented: “What’s up my belly dam how does it feel warming the seat (sic)” to which the player from America replied: “very ugly but then I see my fortnight and it happens to me (sic)”.

Minutes later, the Jurgen Damm clarified that everything was “healthy cheek” and recalled when the fans of Chivas They made fun of the fact that Henry Martín received an eye picket from Miguel Ponce.

“Don’t get hooked, it’s a healthy cheek, when my beautiful Henry Cracktin’s oclayos stung (which by the way was an assault) they celebrated it as a title and didn’t say anything, now that I upload a healthy-funny video they get angry and outraged, don’t be skinny, you tell me everything and I’m not crying, it’s part of football, always with respect but above all in peace, ”Jürgen Damm himself later published on his social networks.