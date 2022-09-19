Jennifer Lawrence surprises with her looks in Vogue

Following her leading role as Katniss in the saga of The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence rose to worldwide fame and became one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. Like many stars of the show, she could not resist entering the world of fashion, where today she already has a guaranteed place. Become a fashionista icon, the actress posed for the cover of the magazine fashion in the new edition of the month of October and did it with all the glamor that characterizes her: she wore a burgundy dress with gathers, elastics and ruffles.

I also read: Inés Rau, the model linked to Kylian Mbappé: activist, Playboy’s first trans woman and fashion icon

Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of Vogue

for the magazine cover Vogue MagazineJennifer Lawrence wore a dress strapless burgundy color with elastic, dropped puffed sleeves, adjustment in the waist area and pleats along and across the entire molding of the piece. He matched the color of the garment with the tint of his lips, which also painted red.

Jennifer Lawrence is the cover girl for Vogue magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemagazine).

Jennifer Lawrence bets on flowery looks

In the production of photos, the actress established that the outfits flowers in different colors are her favorites and, in front of a mirror in the middle of a garden with pots, she showed off wearing a green dress with white flower print. It is a piece of a single shoulder, with adjustment in the waist area and flared skirt.

Jennifer Lawrence chose a green flowery dress for Vogue. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemagazine).

In another of the postcards, standing on the diving board of a swimming pool, she posed with a very original dress made of two different types of fabric: the upper part is made of black lace fabric as a corset and the skirt, on the other hand, is made in a flowery fabric with a white base and red rose motifs.

Jennifer Lawrence with black and white look. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemagazine).

The orange color could not be left out. In composé with the wallpaper on the wall, the artist posed with a very fitted dress at the top, with V-neckline and flared skirt. Textile design? A patterned fabric base off-white and drawings of flowers and stems in orange shocking.

Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of flowery looks. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemagazine).

Jennifer Lawrence in total fuchsia

The total fuchsia is one of the most popular trends of the moment and the actress agreed to wear it. For one of the shots photo shootdressed entirely in this color achieving a look high-impact monochrome: oversized sweater and XL skirt with ruffles and glitter.

Jennifer Lawrence with total fuchsia look in Vogue Magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemagazine).

Jennifer Lawrence chooses knitted dresses

But that was not all. Another of the biggest trends of the summer are knitted garments and the artist also bet on them. At the edge of the pool, she showed off with a model of strapless dress, fitted at the waist, in black with white details.

Jennifer Lawrence posed by the pool in a maxi summer dress. (Photo: Instagram/@voguemagazine).

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.