James Gunn’s ‘Guardians’

When in 2012 he was hired by Marvel to take charge of Guardians of the Galaxy the adaptation of one of the company’s lesser-known comics whose script had been developed by Nicole Perlman for the previous three years, James Gunn did not hesitate to throw away everything she had done and completely rewrite the story.

It was undoubtedly a daring move, since at that time the ex-husband of one of the co-stars of office Jenna Fischer, only had the support of having directed a small horror film, slither Y Super , a failed comedy starring one of Jenna's partners on the hit TV series, Rainn Wilson. However, Gunn had the determined spirit and the unique look that the company's president, Kevin Faige, was looking for, so he did not hesitate to endorse him despite the fact that the budget of the film exceeded 150 million euros.





With an extraordinary freedom that allowed him to put his wildest ideas on screen and a cast unknown at the time, with the exception of the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, Gunn became the hero of the studio when, after a complex shoot in the Shepperton Studios London, Guardians of the Galaxy became one of the blockbusters of 2014. The story overflowing with humor and extravagant characters earned 775 million euros at the worldwide box office.

The film was also the great accolade that Chris Pratt needed to become a star, since until then he had only played supporting roles in series such as Parks and Recreation or dramas like The darkest night , but he had never had the opportunity to show his talent in adventure films. Thanks to his 'Peter Quill', Pratt managed to transform into the figure he needed Jurassic World .





So even before “Guardians of the Galaxy” was shown in theaters for the first time, Feige gave Gunn the green light to go to work on a second film, which opened 3 years later and grossed globally 865 million euros. As expected, Gunn got down to work on a third part, but everything went to hell soon after.

An enthusiastic Twitter user, Gunn did not hesitate to harshly criticize then-President Donald Trump, but in revenge a conservative commentator brought to light certain tweets written many years ago in which the director mockingly spoke of sexual harassment, AIDS, pedophilia and the holocaust.

Despite his immediate apologies by the director, in the explosive atmosphere that #MeToo had generated in Hollywood, that was not enough, so Disney president Alan Horn decided to break all ties with him in July 2018. But unlike other similar situations in cancellation culture, many came out to defend him, including the entire cast of the two "Guardians."





In October of that same year, Warner Bros took advantage of the situation, hiring Gunn to lead a new version of suicide squad . And in March 2019, Disney hired him again to continue with the third part of “Guardians”, which is already filmed and will hit theaters on May 5. For this reason, when James appeared with Pratt and other cast members at San Diego Comic-Con last July to show the trailer for the third part, he was greeted with a standing ovation by the thousands of fans who had managed to enter the imposing Hall H after queuing all night.

Gunn, Pratt and other cast members were greeted with standing ovations at San Diego Comic-Con

Although during the event no one spoke about the incident and there were plenty of kind words, following the course of a great promotional act to the letter, before leaving Gunn acknowledged what had happened and thanked the fans for their support. his side in the most difficult moments: “I haven’t been here for 6 years. A lot of crazy things have happened in that time, and it’s clear to me that you have supported me and expressed your love on the internet. I know some of you who did it are here because you tweeted it. That’s why I can’t wait for you to see the movie, because it has been an incredible act of love from all our hearts and we put everything into it, ”he said, visibly moved.