Steamas usual, brings us a unmissable offer that involves one of the best games of all time. One of the greatest exponents of the genre of strategy can be played free for a limited time, and then it will be an incredible price.











It is considered the best strategy game and is free on Steam

civilization It is one of the most iconic sagas of the genre. Created by Sid Meyer, the famous Canadian video game programmer, was awarded with important distinctionsIn addition to receiving high praise not only for its gameplay and story, but also for being a very educational game. Now, Civilization VIthe last installment of the saga, can be played completely free on Steam. The game will be available to test free of charge until next Monday, September 19, 2022. However, both the normal edition of the title and the platinum edition have 85% and 89% discount respectively, so they can be purchased almost free.

How is Civilization VI, the award-winning strategy game

In the title considered by many specialists as the greatest exponent of the genrewe will have to create an empire and make it the most important in history. In this edition we will start from scratch, and not only will we have to build our city taking into account innumerable aspects, but we will also have to control our relationships with the leaders of other kingdoms: some will be our allies, while others may try to overthrow us… or we them.

Civilization VI, free for a limited time on Steam



What comes with the Platinum Edition of Civilization VI

The most complete edition of the strategy game, which also has an amazing discount and you can get almost given away, includes the following bonus contentin addition to the original game:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Rise and Fall



Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm



Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Vikings Scenario Pack



Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack



Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack



Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Khmer and Indonesian Civilization & Scenario Pack



Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack



Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack

