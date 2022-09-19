Iron Man will not have a replacement in the MCU

Iron Man/Tony Stark’s impact was so brutal on the Marvel Cinematic Universe that they won’t try to replace him.

The actor Don Cheadle It is clear that his character Marvel James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes / War Machine not trying to replace Hombre de Hierro. Since, although it will be very important for the immediate future of this Cinematic Universe, it is not necessarily looking to step forward and fill the void left by Robert Downey Jr.

That’s how he explained it Don Cheadle in a recent interview with extratv:

“I do not know. I mean, I think Rhodey is her own friend. I don’t think anyone can really step into Tony Stark/Iron Man’s shoes. I think he did as well as anyone could. But I think we’re going to learn a lot more about what Rhodey wants, and who he is, and what kind of place his in the MCU firmament is ultimately going to be.”

He concluded by saying: “Honestly, I don’t know much more than you do.”

We will see him in several of the most interesting projects.

From the first movie Hombre de Hierrothe character of James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes has put a serious counterpoint to Tony Stark. But now that he is gone, his story must continue and that is why we have already seen him in the series. Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Also, Don Cheadle is confirmed for Secret Invasion which will premiere in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link. But without a doubt, the most important thing is that it will have its own program as it is Armor Wars.

Supposedly, Armor Wars will star War Machine that will be dedicated to going all over the world recovering technology from Hombre de Hierro that has been stolen. Furthermore, by confirming her presence in Secret Warsit may be that the events of the attempted conquest of the Earth of the Skrullsaffect the plot of the other story.

Secret Wars will premiere sometime in 2023, while Armor Wars can be seen in 2024, in Disney Plus. The platform where we can also see the films in which he participates Hombre de Hierro.