Instagram has a problem with celebrities: they don’t post anymore

Are celebrities leaving Instagram? It would seem so. From a research carried out by DataMediaHub, it seems that the top 13 globally post, at most, one content per day. However, the average is much lower, reaching a minimum of 0.03 posts per day, practically as if the Meta-owned social network no longer existed.

As the research explains, of the 13 most followed celebrities on Instagram out of over 400 monitored by DataMediaHub, many are missing out. Only Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber hold their own, unlike people like Kim Kardashian who leaves behind, on a trend of the last 30 days, just under two million followers. A conspicuous decline, equal to about 76 thousand followers per day.

Celebrities on Instagram – https://t.co/RpCOTZmI9i – Post little, or very little, and lose followers pic.twitter.com/Jhswq4CIxI – DataMediaHub (@DataMediaHub) September 19, 2022

The fact is that it is not social media itself that loses the interest of celebrities but it is Instagram itself (as it has been for Facebook and Twitter at the time). Just think of the “case” Kim Kardashian. On TikTok, Kim has an almost double publication frequency compared to Instagram (0.43 against 0.27 per day on average), which led her to gain 300,000 followers in a month.

An internal research by Meta has also revealed the difficulties of the platform compared to the competition. As first released since Wall Street Journal, app subscribers spend 17.6 million hours a day on Reels, a feature shamelessly copied from TikTok. On the latter, however, people stay 197.8 million hours a day globally, over ten times more. And only 20% of Instagram’s roughly 11 million U.S. creators post on Reels, demonstrating an unsuccessful experiment.

An evidence that even the experts of the site “I love SEO” had reached in August, who had conducted a survey on celebrities who lost a large number of followers on Instagram between June 2022 and July 2022. You go to James Charles to Will Smith, passing through Cara Delevigne to Rita Ora, capable of losing over 20,000 followers in the reference period.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, waiting to see if the trend recorded is consolidated or not” they explain from DataMediaHub even if the trend seems quite clear: Instagram is no longer pulling, at least for celebrities, and this could be a big problem for a social network. , in part, it came to the fore precisely for the use that the VIPs have made of it throughout its history.