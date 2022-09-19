How many children does Natalie Portman have and who is the father?

Natalie Portman is the mother of 2 sons: Aleph Portman Millepied11 years old, and Amalia Portman Millepiedof 5. Their father is Benjamin Millepied.a French choreographer with whom the actress has been married since 2012.

At 41 years old, Natalie Portman He is going through one of the best moments of his life, both professionally and personally. With decades of experience and dozens of films, she is one of the most internationally renowned actresses.

On the private level, She has been married since 2012 to Benjamin Millepied, with whom she had 2 children. The first of them is Aleph Portman Millepied and was born 1 year before the wedding of his parents, the June 14, 2011.

Six years later the second daughter of the marriage would arrive. Is about Amalia Portman Millepiedwho came into this world on February 22, 2017.

Although there are several images of the Natalie Portman’s childrenThe truth is that neither she nor her husband exposes them on their social networks.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, the father of her children

the black swan It is a film that marked a before and after in Natalie’s life. First of all, this is because the film took her to one of the highest points of her career, making her win the only Oscar award she has so far (she had also been nominated by closer Y jackiebut lost both times).

On the other hand, it was during the filming of this work directed by Darren Aronofsky (the person responsible for the recent film The Whalestarring brendan fraser) where the American-nationalized Israeli actress met the man of her life.

Benjamin Millepied serves as choreographer and that was how he came to work with Portman. Apparently, the crush was immediate and the love between them grew by leaps and bounds.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, happy and in love

By 2010 they were already engaged and the wedding was consummated on August 4, 2012 near Cadaques, Spain.

After reading all this, were you aware that Natalie Portman Has he been with a consolidated family for years?