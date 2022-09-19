How many children does Natalie Portman have and who is the father?

Natalie Portman is the mother of 2 sons: Aleph Portman Millepied11 years old, and Amalia Portman Millepiedof 5. Their father is Benjamin Millepied.a French choreographer with whom the actress has been married since 2012.

At 41 years old, Natalie Portman He is going through one of the best moments of his life, both professionally and personally. With decades of experience and dozens of films, she is one of the most internationally renowned actresses.

