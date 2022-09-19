From the slap of Will Smith to Chris Rock to the review and new changes at the Oscars

Monday, September 19, 2022 | 6:00 a.m.

The Hollywood Academy plans to incorporate awards for more work into its broadcast and improve the involvement of its members, according to a meeting between the executive director of the organization, Bill Kramer, and its president, the American Janet Yang, a renowned producer of cinema of Chinese descent.

At the work meeting, the senior managers also discussed inclusion standards and new requirements for the category of Best International Film, among other developments that could mark several changes in the organization and televising of the Oscar Awards gala, the portal reported. American Indie Wire show.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood Academy held a meeting with all its members at the entity’s museum in Los Angeles, held virtually for the international members of the organization that awards the Oscars annually to the best in the industry. of the cinema

what’s coming

Kramer and Yang said they were working on creating an “emotional commitment” to the nominees, exploring extensions of the ceremony via streaming, continuing the film selection requirements, making the red carpet an event and determining the best way to award prizes. to the technical work within the televising of the gala.

It was also announced that former Sundance festival programmer Dilcia Barrera will join the team to supervise issues related to the category of Best International Film, such as contemplating in that category films that are spoken in English but not American, based on a proposal from a Nigerian member, to which Kramer said he was in the process of rethinking the issue.

The directors also expressed that this meeting was a first step to advance in new decisions with a view to the delivery of the Oscars in 2023m when the 95th edition is held.

controversy and review

The specialized film press partially related these announcements to a series of controversies and criticisms raised in the last installment of March 27 of this year, as a result of the decision to leave various sectors of the industry out of the live broadcast, especially those that had to do with the production process.

It is that in the search to renew and stop the resounding drop in the number of viewers that have followed the Hollywood Academy Awards on television in recent years, they chose to streamline the transmission. Thus, it was decided that several of the 23 prizes that were awarded were not broadcast live on television, but rather in a previous ceremony, and they were presented edited and without speeches.

However, the unexpected and scandalous situation that blew up audience levels globally and turned the trend towards internet awards was the unfortunate episode -with bullying and slapping included- starring actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock live. . Due to Smith’s violent reaction against the comedian, the Men in Black actor has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years.