From the pool, Megan Fox raises the temperature with her back to the camera

Megan Fox has been one of the most talked about celebrities in the world of entertainment for many years. Her talent, her beauty, her relationships and her controversies often place her in the media eye. She recently was because of her current romance with Machine Gun Kelly. Since they met on the set of a movie in 2020, the couple has given us moments that have left us speechless, such as stopping a concert to give each other a passionate kiss or even sharing details of their intimacies.

Recently, it is pointed out that Megan fox and Machine Kelly, who got engaged at the beginning of the year, would be going through a crisis that leads to their separation. However, once again they have shown that their love is enormous and overcomes any false testimony.

Secondly, Megan fox, is one of the most loved women on social networks and her millions of followers eagerly await her photos to flatter her and make her feel special. Her latest pictorial has the 36-year-old actress showing off her outfit for a holiday that she sure had with all the flashes on her.

In Instagram stories, Megan fox He is not far behind and uses them to interact with Internet users or show them news of his personal life, as well as work. Recently it was shown from a pool, in a bathing suit and the temperatures rose many degrees.

The images in the stories of the social network of the camera, Megan fox She showed one of her best facets in a swimsuit and with her back to the camera. In addition, I take this opportunity to reaffirm that her romance is going from strength to strength.