Four Essential Steven Spielberg Films on Netflix

Jaws is that kind of movie that you have to see and review always, and teach the little ones. The first half is a monster suspense thriller modeled after a Hitchcock play with political elements behind it (almost akin to Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People). The second is the pure Moby Dick adventure of three guys, a boat and a giant shark in a fight without quarter. Even with special effects that worked more poorly than well, Spielberg’s power to set up and use the camera makes it as effective and vibrant today as it was at the time of its release. Pure adrenaline with no expiration date.

Schindler’s List

The Holocaust is one of those topics that have been approached in a thousand ways a thousand times in the cinema. But Spielberg’s version has a plus not only in the way of narrating the daily horror that the extermination camps involved, but also as the central character (that Schindler by Liam Neeson who is a master class in acting for and in the cinema) he understands the monstrosity of what surrounds him. It is the same thing that happened to Humanity when he had to deal with the industrialization of death. And beyond the tragedy, it is a great success that it includes moments of pure adventure and suspense.

Saving Private Ryan

If Schindler is what happened to Nazi Germany, Rescuing… is the statement why Americans should go liberate Europe. Beyond the sequence of the landing in Normandy (whose sensory impact is enormous, and despite the chaos Spielberg never lets the thread of what happens get lost), the film presents moments of absolutely monumental ethical dilemmas (for example, to shoot or not an unarmed soldier surrendering). More complex than it seems, with an unusual Tom Hanks.

Always

Always is a strange movie for several reasons. The first, that Spielberg did not make remakes except for this one, which is the second version of a William Wyler classic from the 1940s (incidentally, it is the film that is seen in a sequence of Poltergeist, that “horror” film which Spielberg basically co-directed). Second, while there are adventures, it’s basically a romantic comedy with a lot of melancholy about death, loss, and rebuilding. And third, because it is perhaps the most “acting” of all the director’s films. Beautifull.