Fast & Furious 10, new details revealed on the penultimate chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel

There are still several months left before the release of Fast & Furious 10penultimate chapter of the now almost legendary saga with Vin Diesel. So far, only little information has been leaked about the history and details of the new characters, but now it is a new addition to the cast that reveals something more.

In addition to Jason Momoa and Rita Ora, the eleventh film in the franchise (counting the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw) will also have among its protagonists Brie Larson – the Captain Marvel of the MCU. From Instagram, the athletic actress born in 1989 shared a photo that reveals the name of her character. Smiling outside the production trailer, Larson points her finger at a sign that says her name “Tess“. In the caption he made the news even clearer by writing: “Revelation of the name“.

HERE THE POST OF BRIE LARSON

Unfortunately, for now, fans have to settle for these crumbs of information and some rumors. In fact, it has long been argued that the character of Brie Larson, who now we know her name is Tess, can be nothing less than Brian O’Conner’s sisterplayed by the late Paul Walker. She wouldn’t be the first family member “from the past” added to the cast of Fast & Furious 10: in May it was announced that Oscar winner Rita Ora will be part of the film as the Dominic Toretto’s grandmother.

Recently, however, other news have concerned another new addition, namely Jason Momoa. The star of Aquaman did not disclose details about his character, who will be the villain of the tenth chapter, but said: “It’s my time. I’m finally going to be the bad guy. I’ve been the good guy for quite a while. My my character it will be very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock … he’s got a lot of problems this guy. He definitely has some problems with his father“.

For any new information, we will have to wait for the release of the trailer that will precede the release, a May 2023of the penultimate chapter of the most adrenaline-pumping saga of modern cinema.

Photo: Universal

Source: Instagram

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED