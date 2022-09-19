Eugenio Derbez breaks the silence about his accident and gives details of his state of health

Several days have passed since it became known that the actor and comedian, Eugenio Derbez, had suffered a serious accident that caused severe injuries to his right shoulder, for which he underwent emergency surgery at a hospital in Los Angeles, a city in which you reside.

The news was shared by his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo; However, the details of both the incident and Eugenio’s health had been kept completely secret, which caused speculation about his condition to begin to circulate.

A few minutes ago, and through his official Instagram account, the protagonist of “No refunds” He reappeared publicly, to tell in detail what happened and thank his fans for the shows of affection he has received in these difficult times.

Eugenio began his message by revealing that for the last two weeks he has been sedated due to the intense pain he still feels, which has prevented him from answering any message or taking calls from the media who have approached his family to ask about him.

With the annoyance reflected on his face, Derbez explained that although many people wonder what happened, he has focused on discovering the “why” of what happened and assures that it was the way in which life had to ask him to stop the hectic lifestyle that I had been leading for several months: “Although I was happy because of so much work, I felt a little suffocated, I felt like I was in a prison, suddenly without being able to have a life. Somehow it was the universe or my soul to stop,” he said.

What happened?

Given the speculation, the actor confirmed the first versions that came to light that he had been injured while playing video games, but apparently things were much more serious, since he ended up falling down some stairs, which caused the fractures: “Missing one day to return home, in a small town in Georgia, my son told me: hey dad let’s play virtual reality”, in the end he convinced me, I put it on (the headset) and I had this accident. (In the game) I was like in a 100-story building and I had to stand on a little board, so I tripped and fell. For my brain, what I was seeing did not match what was happening, so I did not react as I should have and I fell down some steps.

Derbez also explained how serious his injuries were, since he was very close to suffering an open fracture: “He hits my elbow first and when he falls with all my weight, the elbow pushes the humerus bone up and it comes out here. (He gestures over his shoulder.) It didn’t break my skin, but in its path it broke everything there was,” he added.

Although most of the facts are blurred, the comedian remembers that he knew immediately that it was a very serious injury, so he asked Vadhir to take him to the hospital urgently, because the pain was so intense that he feared that in I could lose consciousness at any moment: “The pain was so intense that I knew I was going to pass out. The screams that he was hitting were so loud that he just wanted to get to the car, because he knew that when I got to the car I was going to pass out and said and done, I got to the car and I don’t remember anything”.



Derbez reappeared on networks to talk about his health Photo: Instagram

In addition, he explained that he lasted more than a week with his dislocated arm, because in the clinic where he arrived they could not do much for him: “They anesthetized me, they adjusted my arm but they told me that the fracture was delicate and they could not operate on me ”.

Finally, he revealed that it is likely that he will not be able to recover one hundred arm mobility and that his recovery will take between six months to a year in his rehabilitation: “I had five large fractures and about 10 small ones.” “They told me that it is not certain that I will recover the movement to a hundred until we see how everything evolves and that the recovery will be long, but it is what it is.” he expressed her.

