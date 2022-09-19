“End of the road” on Netflix: to watch or not to watch the thriller with Queen Latifah and Ludacris? | REVIEW | SKIP-INTRO

Several readings offer us “End of the road”, the new action film that Netflix has released with the famous Queen Latifah and the dear Ludacris in the leading roles. It is a film that shares some features of the action genre with others of the typical suspense. But probably what remains most in our memory at the end of its 90-minute run is the political overtone and the family message that its argument hides.

Brenda (Latifah) is a mother who still hasn’t been able to get over the tragic death of her husband from cancer. The film begins with the moments before the move that she and her two sons (Kelly / Muchala Lee and Cam / Shaun Dixon) will make with their final destination in Texas. The trip also includes Reggie, finely played by Ludacris, a rapper who had moments of true popularity in his participation in the “Fast and Furious” saga, giving life to Tej Parker, a kind of hacker with acid humor and fast reflexes .

LOOK: “El Rey, Vicente Fernández”: our review of the first episode of the series, now available on Netflix

From the starting point to the destination there are hundreds of kilometers on the road that this African-American family will have to overcome aboard their old truck. The mention of the ethnic origin of this family is not minor, since “Final del camino” is at various times an attempt to portray the still deep racial differences that exist in the United States. So, alone at her first stop at a gas station, Kelly gives two white stalkers the middle finger. Both become enraged and chase the family for several kilometers. Inside the van of the attackers there is, obviously, a firearm.

It’s not the first allusion to whites attacking blacks in the film (“Apologize for putting our white lives at risk”/”Shut the fuck up or you’ll be shot back to Africa”). It is also not the only time that Brenda assumes the defense of her family nucleus. There is more than one mention in the film of her past as the daughter of a high-ranking US Army officer, who taught her to hunt, shoot firearms, but above all to fight.

Queen Latifah in “End of the Road”. / Netflix

In this line, Reggie himself tries at times to defend everyone in the truck, but Brenda prevents him, assuming with words (and later with fists) the first wall of defense against the unjustified attacks that have occurred in the endless Arizona desert. Nor is it, therefore, a minor detail that the center of the action takes place here, a state unfortunately marked by racial abuses even from its police authorities against immigrants and African Americans.

But the courage of the character played by Queen Latifah is not unbreakable in the face of a significant number of “enemies”, but above all in the face of the loneliness she feels after the death of her husband. Here again there is a message: the high cost of social security in the United States leads some families to even mortgage their home so that, in case the patient dies, they end up losing everything. At different times in the plot we will have Brenda praying with her eyes closed asking her husband for the necessary strength to at least finish the trip in peace.

Technically, “Final del camino” is correct in several moments. Displacements reflected in aerial planes rightly place us in a desert as long as it is unknown and, therefore, mysterious. The most notorious error here comes when, already at night, we are faced with a film with an excessively saturated texture, full of purple tones without further explanation.

It is impossible to comment on this film without what we mentioned in the first lines of this note: its political overtones. Not surprisingly, a doll that characterizes Donald Trump offers “sale of personal weapons” in one of the establishments where Brenda stops her journey so that her daughter can use the bathroom. We have, then, the racial component, and the indiscriminate sale and use of weapons as condiments of a story that, in all honesty, does not have a single moment of rest.

Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges in “End of the Road.” / Netflix

The appearance of a briefcase with thousands of dollars inside it in the middle of a criminal act will ignite one of the striking differences between Brenda and her brother Reggie. To return or not to return something that seems to have fallen from the sky? She representing the principles linked to honesty, and he, hurried by the circumstances of having a job that does not allow him to “fulfill her dreams” of her.

Those who see the tape of Millicent Shelton will follow the path that said briefcase has. Passing from hand to hand, the unknown number of greenbacks will generate new confrontations, in which Brenda, Reggie, but also Cam and Kelly will be involved, being on the verge of death on more than one occasion.

Chases with “Fast and Furious” background music, baseball bats used for self-defense, the (also white) elderly Hammers (Beau Bridges) and Val (Frances Lee McCain) willing to do anything for the loot, are irregularly combined. with new prayers from Brenda to her late husband, recriminations from Kelly to her uncle for the death of her father, and the occasional joke from the nobleman Reggie (impossible not to relate him here to Tej, his character in the saga led by Vin Diesel).

Faced with an unambitious plot, “End of the Road” is a typical Blockbuster-type movie. Very probably it would have worked in movie theaters, but perhaps without climbing to the top places, even less so over the weeks. Everyone has the right to judge if the political overtones of the film add to it or end up distorting the family history behind it. What is undeniable is that Queen Latifah guarantees a good experience as a spectator. Perhaps his artistic quality has ended up empowering a Ludacris who, with little, could win praise at the end of the road.

“END OF THE ROAD”- NETFLIX Gender: action, suspense Country and year: United States, 2022. Director: Millicent Shelton Distribution: Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Beau Bridges Synopsis: A recently widowed woman must protect her family during a harrowing car ride when a murder and a missing bag of money puts them in jeopardy.