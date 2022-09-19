Emilio Lara hooks up with Alexis Vega and Guillermo Ochoa enters the remove

The victory came for America in view of Chivasin the edition of National Classic corresponding to Day 15 of the 2022 Opening Tournament. The goals of Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martín gave the Eagles the three points, although throughout the match there was everything.

The controversy that everyone is talking about is Guillermo Ochoa’s save that for many went over the goal line, although experts have already said that the ball never went in completely. Besides that, Emilio Lara starred in a fight against Alexis Vega for almost the entire first half.

On several occasions, the defender and forward collided on high contact plays, which caused the youthful azulcremas to be about to lose his temper. Fortunately, Paco Memo intervened and tried to calm Emilio down.

In the end, Emilio Lara was applauded for another great performancewhile Alexis had to leave the field in the second half, since the Rojiblancos wanted to refresh the right wing with the entry of Chicote Calderón.

necessary rest

After staying with the victory this Saturday, America will have some rest days due to the break by FIFA Date. Fortunately, the Eagles will have a couple of friendlies in the United States to keep pace. The first of them will be before the Sacred Flock.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!