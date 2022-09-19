Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello enjoyed the last Coldplay concert in Bogotá – Publimetro Colombia

This Saturday, September 17, was the last filing date British band, Coldplayat the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.

For two nights, thousands of hearts from all over Colombia and even abroad, vibrated with the songs of this group, which in addition to their musichas been recognized for contributing and calling for environmental and social awareness during her tour.

Influencers and even politicians attended the presentations, but there was someone who attracted more attention. It was about Dua Lipa, who arrived in the country this Saturdayahead of his show this Sunday night at Parque Salitre Mágico.

From very early her followers followed in her footsteps and had the opportunity to see her up close to reach out to take a picture of her or even greet her.

Already in the night hours,

@dualipa_04 Dua lipa in Bogota #dualipa #dualipalive #coldplay #bogota #coldplayconcert ♬ original sound – Dua lipa

several videos were taken social networks, where the artist was seen singing and dancing the songs of the London band.

However, and what his fans did not expect, was that she and Camila Cabello (one of the opening act), were together enjoying the concert.

“Imagine going to a Coldplay concert, opening act Camila Cabello, Manuel Turizo as a guest and seeing DUA LIPA in the audience. The envy I have is not normal.” “Breathing the same air as Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Coldplay.” “We had Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello gossiping at a Coldplay concert,” were some of the comments from Internet users.