Do you want to study veterinary medicine? We tell you everything you need to know before

Maria Graciela Estrada Davilais a passionate veterinary doctor, teacher and in charge of the project to link the Veterinary Medicine career of the University of the Americas. He tells us that there are three pillars of the academic training of a person who studies Veterinary Medicine: disease prevention, its treatment and being part of the comprehensive public health system.

The career, in its undergraduate stage, includes 4 and a half years of study (9 semesters), with a wide variety of specializations, which involve more the practical part of professional practice. Within these specialization options are: surgery, clinic, traumatology, reproduction, genetics, animal welfare, clinical laboratory, population management, epidemiology, cardiology, nephrology, among others. All point to a more specific work in different animal systems.

Also after 4 and a half years you can choose to be a Master or Doctor in Veterinary Medicine and in those cases a practical theoretical framework is involved, with academic works that prove having developed research.

NECESSARY FACILITIES

In the case of the University of the Americas, it has Veterinary Simulation Centers, the Veterinary Clinic UDLA and a place to practice and handle larger animals, called the Nono Experimental Farm of the UDLA. Simulators of different species of animals serve for students to acquire skills. “This is the case of the subject of surgery, the students first begin with the handling of a type of material, they go through three levels of complexity, before reaching direct practice with animals”specifies Dr. Estrada. This is part of the concept of animal welfare and its principle of the 3Rs applied to experimental animals and those used for teaching: reduce, refine and replace. With the use of simulators, these 3 Rs are achieved, for which it also supports the dummies of the animals being studied, formed by the parts and organs they possess.

SUPPORTING WHOA (WORLD ORGANIZATION FOR ANIMAL HEALTH)

Vaccination and deworming are two practices that must be carried out annually in both companion animals and larger animals, depending on the species and the incidence and prevalence of diseases to prevent not only animals but also people from getting sick, who can be infected. of some of the diseases that they may suffer from. The UDLA carries out a project that develops activities for the control of the population of stray dogs, one of the activities requested by the OMSA (World Organization for Animal Health). Sterilizations, vaccinations and deworming are carried out especially in locations where there are no veterinary services or if there are, people do not have the economic resources to do so.