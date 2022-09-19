“Dave Grohl is an incredible person, he is the most inspiring musician on the face of the earth today”

On Saturday 3 September, Liam Gallagher opened the concert in memory of Taylor Hawkins at the stage of Wembley to London singing Rock’n’Roll Star And Live Forever with i Foo Fighters (and a very powerful Dave Grohl on drums).

A celebration of the bond that has been created over the years between the Foo Fighters and the former Oasis singer. Ever since Liam embarked on a new solo career that brought him back to the center of the British rock scene, the Foo Fighters have supported and praised him, often inviting him to sing with them live (“I think in order to sing with the Foo Fighters, for the first time in my life I would have to do some practice»Once said Liam), up to the collaboration with Dave Grohl on the song Everything’s Electricfirst single from the album C’Mon You Know from 2022 produced by Greg Kurstin, who also worked on the last two Foo Fighters albums, Concrete and Gold And Medicine at Midnight.

Liam Gallagher has mostly bonded with Taylor Hawkinswho also wrote songs for him: “We often spoke on the phone at the most absurd hours, and talked about rock’n’roll. It is a very sad thing” he said.

Answering questions from fans on Twitter (One user asked him: “Which artist inspires you the most today? Noel said David Bowie“) Liam Gallagher replied:”Dave Grohl is the most inspiring musician on the face of the earth today“. A relationship of friendship and esteem that continues even after the tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

Looking forward to knowing the future of Foo Fighters, fans look forward to the second Taylor Hawkins memorial concert taking place at the Los Angeles Forum on September 27th. Among the guests, in addition to Josh Homme, Brian May, Roger Taylor and his son Rufus Taylor, the Rush, Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker and Stewart Copeland there will be Alanis Morrissette, Gene Simmons, Nikky Sixx, Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett and a great friend of Taylor, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.